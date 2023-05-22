wrestling / News
Bully Ray and Mark Henry Want Mercedes Mone To Appear At AEW All In
In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via https://www.wrestlinginc.com/1292617/bully-ray-mark-henry-mercedes-mone-aew-collision-all-in/ target=new>Wrestling Inc), Bully Ray and Mark Henry both expressed their hope that Mercedes Mone would return to the ring at AEW All In in London.
Ray said: ““If I knew right now that Mercedes Mone had a shot in hell of being at Wembley, knowing that I’m at about [68,000] sold … I’d have her release a video on social media immediately saying, ‘You know what? This injury is not keeping me down. I will see you in Wembley on August [27th].”
Henry said he thought it might well an extra 10,000 tickets to the event.
The two noted they think that Mone will be out between four-to-six months (it’s believed Mone has a broken ankle, which normally takes around 6-8 weeks minimum), which would keep her away from the AEW event. Thy both think that NJPW should bring back Mone in front of an audience that’s more familiar with her, with Ray noting that while her Tokyo Dome reaction was “good,” it could be better.
