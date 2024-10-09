Bully Ray Says Animosity Between Seth Rollins and CM Punk Has ‘Kinda Died’

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Bully Ray said that he feels the feud between CM Punk and Seth Rollins has cooled off, and the animosity isn’t what it once was. The two teased fighting again on Monday’s episode of RAW, before Rollins turned his attention back to Bronson Reed.

Bully said: “One half of the booker in me would’ve put Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a ring the very next night, in a match. You caught it. You caught that lightning in a bottle; it was right there. But things have kinda died out over the past couple of months. The animosity has kinda died.”

WWE also teased a feud between Rollins and Jey Uso, which Bully said he wasn’t as interested in. He added: “I’m a lot more interested in Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed than I am [with] Seth Rollins and Jey Uso. I’m never a huge fan of wrestlers who put stock in championships that they’ve already surpassed. Now, I understand Seth Rollins wanting to go after the Intercontinental Championship, elevates the championship, and elevates Jey Uso. I get the business behind it, I get what it accomplishes. But, Seth is a former Universal Champion, and since they brought the new championship back, he was the first WWE World [Heavyweight] Championship. Why do you all of a sudden come back and want to go after the Intercontinental Championship?“