Bully Ray Approves Of CM Punk Getting The ‘Cena Treatment’ In AEW

Bully Ray says that AEW is giving CM Punk the “Cena treatment,” and he approves of the notion. On the latest Busted Open Radio, Bully talked about how Punk’s divisive crowd reactions is something that AEW is leaning into, pointing to Punk’s match with Satoshi Kojima at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door as an example. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Punk’s match with Kojima: “I thoroughly enjoyed Kojima versus Punk and Punk right now is getting the Cena treatment.”

On how AEW is using Punk: “Whether they love you or whether they hate you, they have some kind of an emotional response to you. Now there’s a two-fold scenario going on with Punk: People who are going to want to see Punk and cheer him; people who are gonna buy tickets to see CM Punk and boo him. What’s the common denominator? Buy tickets.”