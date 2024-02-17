Bully Ray On Baron Corbin’s NXT Run, Future Following Tag Title WIn

Bully Ray wasn’t happy that Baron Corbin got sent down to NXT, and he hopes they have a plan for when he returns to the main roster. Bully shared his thoughts on Corbin’s NXT run and what’s next for him on Busted Open Radio, and you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On Corbin being sent to NXT: “I think it was a travesty that Baron Corbin was ever sent down to NXT. The only bright spot about Baron being sent down there is how much he’s been able to help the other talent be elevated. Baron Corbin did not do one thing on the main roster that ever made me believe he should have been, and I’m not going to say demoted or sent down to, but be shifted over to NXT.”

On what’s next for Corbin: “You better make sure you have something really strong for him [on the main roster]. Because if you bring him back up to the main roster and you invest a month in him and then you just drop it, he’s going to look like crap again. He’s going to have a bad perception in fans’ eyes.”