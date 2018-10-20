Bully Ray Discusses Becky Lynch Getting Cheers During Her Cutting Edge Segment on Smackdown 1000, Says Nothing Becky Does Makes Him Want to Boo Her

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray talked about Becky Lynch getting cheered for the Cutting Edge segment between Charlotte and Becky Lynch on Smackdown. This is despite Becky Lynch sort of playing the heel in that segment. Below are some highlights (transcript via WrestlingInc.com).

Bully Ray on the fans booing Charlotte: “Did you hear anybody booing her on the line about the neck? You put her in the ring with a guy the WWE Universe loves and respects and appreciates. He’s an uber babyface and there was nothing that he could have said or did that would have changed people’s opinions. [The fans] know that WWE is going to come at them from all angles to try and get you on the boo train when it comes to Becky. That’s not gonna happen. They want her to be the girl. And she looks great playing the part of that snarky champion. She’s hitting some great lines. She looks good with the belt.”

Bully Ray on Becky Lynch: “There’s nothing that Becky is doing right now that as a fan makes me wanna boo her despite the fact that everything she is doing right now should make me boo her.”