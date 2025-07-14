Bully Ray Believes Satisfying AEW All In Finish Justified Long Death Riders Storyline

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently shared his thoughts on the conclusion of the lengthy storyline between new AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page and former champion Jon Moxley.

Page defeated Moxley in a Texas Death Match at AEW All In this past Saturday, ending Moxley’s 273-day championship reign. While many fans had grown critical of the “Death Riders” storyline over the past year, Bully explained on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio (per Wrestling Inc) why he believes the feud was ultimately a success for AEW.

“This story was so bad that it was good in the end because you finally got what you wanted,” Bully said. “You finally got Mox losing, you finally got to see the championship again and all they remember is the finish. And after 10 months of a storyline that we did not enjoy, did not like, could care less about, we’re b—-ing and moaning about, the last thing we got was a great Texas Death Match and that’s all they’re going to remember is the finish. They’re not going to remember the 10-month build. So in the end, I will say it worked out for AEW.”