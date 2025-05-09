– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray evaluated the John Cena heel turn, noting that the reason the angle has failed to live up to expectations as The Rock has not been involved despite his triggering Cena’s heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto, ordering Cena to attack Cody Rhodes. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on why the John Cena heel turn isn’t working: “The reason why John Cena’s heel turn feels like it didn’t ‘live up to’ its expectations is because we didn’t get the conduit and the conjunction between The Rock. Without Rock being there, it leaves a giant hole in this whole thing as to why John and The Rock were in the same place at the same time at Elimination Chamber. It’s not like The Rock gave the throat slash to a hard camera or to a side of the arena of fans, he gave the throat slash to John Cena, basically implying that he was telling John Cena what to do.”

On The Rock not appearing hurting the storyline: “We don’t get The Rock. That lets everybody so down that John beating Cody is just like I don’t care. It doesn’t matter to me. You got your 17[th world title] because you left this massive piece of the puzzle out.”

As noted, The Rock said during a recent interview with Pat McAfee that he opted to step away for the build for WrestleMania 41 earlier this year. The 17-time champion, John Cena, will be in action tomorrow night at WWE Backlash 2025. He defends the WWE Undisputed Championship against his old rival, Randy Orton, live at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The show will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.