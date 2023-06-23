Bully Ray Evaluates The Bloodline’s Story Like A Soap Opera

On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray took some time to analyze the latest story beats coming out of The Bloodline (via Wrestling Inc). Ray shared his opinion that the faction’s narrative was akin to certain iconic soap operas and that there could be opportunity to introduce new names as part of the arc. You can find a few highlights from Ray on the subject and listen to the latest episode below.

On how The Bloodline’s tale is reminiscent of classic soap operas: “Well, let’s take a look at afternoon soap operas … Aren’t they constantly introducing new characters? You always have the core, like I remember ‘The Young and the Restless.'”

On what the future could hold for The Bloodline’s story: “They always had the core, and then they always introduced new characters. It could be time for some new characters within The Bloodline. This family is very large.”

On potential new figures to introduce: “There are many, many members of this Bloodline that we might not have been exposed to yet. Who is Jimmy’s, Jey’s, and Solo’s father? Rikishi.”