– On Busted Open Radio this week, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray addressed The Rock’s recent comments on a potential matchup with Roman Reigns happening at WrestleMania on ESPN’s First Take. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on The Rock’s “long game” comments about a match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania: “WrestleMania is right around the corner. I don’t know how much of a long game that there is.”

On The Rock potentially being involved with WrestleMania 40: “WrestleMania sells out on its own, but if you announce Rock and Roman, and you put tickets on sale significantly earlier and that place comes close to selling out, [then] they’re the ones that did it. Rock is not going to want to be involved in anything unless it can be the number one [event]. … He doesn’t want to be the number two or number three. He wants to, at this stage of the game, close to 50, on the [WWE Board of Directors], he’s gonna want to say, ‘I’m the one responsible for doing this.’ … Otherwise, what’s the point?”

WWE has not yet announced any plans for The Rock to be in action at WrestleMania 40 or a matchup with Roman Reigns. And WrestleMania 40 will be taking place in Philadelphia on April 6-7.