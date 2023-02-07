– During today’s edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley) had high praise for Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman’s segment last night on WWE Raw. The ECW original called it the favorite piece of business he’s ever seen with Paul Heyman.

Bully Ray said on the segment (via WrestlingInc.com), “Last night, and this is gonna be strong, of anything I’ve ever seen Paul Heyman do, whether that was with The Dangerous Alliance back in the day, whether that was ECW, whether that was him and Brock [Lesnar], him and [CM] Punk, him and Roman, that was my favorite piece of business I’ve ever seen Paul Heyman do last night.”