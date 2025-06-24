– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray weighed in on last Friday’s jaw-dropping Pipebomb promo by John Cena to close out WWE SmackDown. Cena recreated CM Punk’s iconic Pipebomb promo from 2011 while Punk was laid out after going through a table. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on this being a full circle moment for Cena: “I’m gonna dumb it down, I’m gonna keep it simple — full circle. Full circle moment, full circle promo. [Cena basically said] ‘I’m going to take what you did 10 years ago, and I’m going to do it better, and I’m going to make it memorable just as you did. I’m going to take your words and shove it straight up your *** while you lay there uncomfortably and listen.'”

On how well the John Cena pipebomb promo came off: “Taking the pipebomb and bringing it back, mentioning names, talking about kissing corporate ***, the table — the whole 9 yards. It’s beautiful storytelling. There’s zero to not like. He did it so f***ing well last Friday night that he kinda makes up for whatever you didn’t get the last couple of weeks.

John Cena will next have to defend his title against CM Punk this Saturday at WWE Night of Champions 2025. The title bout is scheduled for Saturday, June 28 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The premium live event will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.