Bully Ray Calls Kenny Omega AEW’s Ultimate Babyface
Speaking on Busted Open Radio (per Wrestling Inc), Bully Ray gave his thoughts on various topics, including Kenny Omega and AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley. Here are the highlights:
On a new direction for Kenny Omega: “Kenny [Omega], dude, I’m telling you. It’s time for Kenny Omega to go in a different direction. We all know that Kenny is a wrestling machine. I loved all the s*** that Gabe Kidd talked…I loved everything that he said. I loved his attitude, how brash and crass he was. I don’t know if he’s got legit heat or not…[Gabe Kidd] is the guy who made that match must-see.”
On Omega being the ultimate babyface: “Moxley wants to be this heel but Moxley’s a babyface. No one wants to hate Jon Moxley…but who is the ultimate babyface in AEW? It’s Kenny Omega. I want a fighting Kenny Omega. I want an emotional Kenny Omega…I don’t need spots and moves from Kenny Omega…I wanna see this other side of him, and I started to see glimpses in this whole Gabe Kidd thing.”