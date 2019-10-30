wrestling / News
Bully Ray Campaigns for New Titles and Six-Man Tag Titles in WWE, Sean Waltman Agrees
– WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley) is stumping for new titles to be added to WWE, such as six-man tag team titles or Ironman/Ironwoman, TV titles on Busted Open Radio and Twitter. He has at least one supporter as far as adding a six-man tag team title with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman (aka X-Pac). You can check out their tweets on the subject below.
Initially, Bully Ray wrote, “As I said on @BustedOpenRadio this morning… WWE should have 6 Man Championships (The O.C.) and and an Ironman TV Championship (Cesaro) that can be defended on Raw, SD and NXT.”
He later added, “Titles like IC and US, no longer carry same value as they once did. Replace w/ or add an Ironman/Woman TV Champ. who defends title on every Raw, NXT and SD. 6 Man/Woman Titles provide exciting TV matches w/ diverse teams. Even intergender 2 Men 1 Woman. Creative options.”
As I said on @BustedOpenRadio this morning…
WWE should have 6 Man Championships (The O.C.) and and an Ironman TV Championship (Cesaro) that can be defended on Raw, SD and NXT.
Thoughts? #RAW
— Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) October 29, 2019
Titles like IC and US, no longer carry same value as they once did.
Replace w/ or add an Ironman/Woman TV Champ. who defends title on every Raw, NXT and SD.
6 Man/Woman Titles provide exciting TV matches w/ diverse teams.
Even intergender 2 Men 1
Woman.
Creative options https://t.co/YFz8Ct4dv7
— Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) October 30, 2019
On the 6 Man Titles.👍
— Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) October 29, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Reports Vader Was Promised a WWE Title Reign in 1996, Why He Never Got a Title Run
- Eric Bischoff On Issues With Rey Mysterio Over Wanting Him To Lose His Mask, Threatening to Breach His Contract
- First-Ever WWE Women’s Match in Saudi Arabia to Take Place at Crown Jewel
- Booker T on Jordan Myles’ Conflict With WWE, Says It’s Not His Job to Defend Jordan Myles