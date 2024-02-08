– During Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray cautioned WWE over facing dangerous territory with the handling of the WrestleMania 40 main event, noting that if fans get upset over Cody Rhodes not getting his shot against Roman Reigns, they could potentially hijack the show, noting that Philadelphia is a very hardcore, serious wrestling town. Belowa re some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on how WWE is tempting dangerous territory with WrestleMania in Philadelphia: “As a guy who has experienced the worst of the worst in that city, of how they can turn on you, WWE is in real dangerous territory right now with this scenario,.”

On the fans potentially hijacking WrestleMania: “The hijacking of these shows that could potentially happen, especially at WrestleMania, is because the people feel cheated. ‘You screwed us over. We have been firmly behind this guy, and it’s not even about him losing last year. We’ve been firmly behind this guy, and now you’re going to pull him out of the spot that he deserves to be in, by your standards, because he won the Rumble?’ This is why we need the why. This is why I need to hear Cody tell me, or why I need to hear The Rock tell me why Cody stepped to the side, so I can go, ‘Oh. Okay. Now I get it.'”

On Cody Rhodes posting a message on X telling the fans to calm down: “He had to try to calm down his fanbase. Did the WWE tell him to do that? I [can’t remember] the last time I’ve seen a wrestler tweet mid-show when they’re in the main event, basically a three-segment main event, and all of a sudden you’re tweeting in the middle of the show, ‘Calm down, guys, I got this.’ Did Cody tweet that because Cody wanted to tweet it? Because if that was me, I wouldn’t say a word.”

Roman Reigns and The Rock are scheduled for a WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference today where they will face off. Cody Rhodes and Triple H are also scheduled to be in attendance.