Bully Ray Cautions WWE About A Potential CM Punk vs. LA Knight Feud

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray spoke about a potential feud between CM Punk and LA Knight in WWE and why he hopes WWE treads carefully with it. The two had a brief interaction on Monday’s episode of RAW.

Bully said: “I’d like to see LA Knight and CM Punk, but I just think they need to be careful because Punk is considerably better than Knight. So they need to position this in a way where Knight can progress in the fans’ eyes, get more over in the fans’ eyes. Like, put Punk in a situation where, wow, Punk didn’t even expect that. Something on the microphone,” he said. “There should be a moment in time [when it could happen]. Now, LA Knight is loved, CM Punk is loved. So I’d love to see LA Knight and CM Punk on the same side. I think that would do a world of good for LA Knight, getting the rub from Punk. It does sound like an interesting rivalry to me. You would think immediately the microphone skills, the microphone battles. I think Punk would guzzle LA Knight on the microphone.“