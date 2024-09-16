Bully Ray Thinks Chris Jericho Will End His Career In WWE

Bully Ray thinks that Chris Jericho will return to WWE before his career is over. Jericho has been a part of AEW since its launch in January of 2019 and has said he has no plans on retiring, but Bully said on Busted Open Radio that he thinks when it’s his time, Jericho will return to WWE and be inducted into the Hall of Fame. You can see the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On how Jericho will retire: “Chris Jericho will finish his career in the WWE. End of story, and be inducted into the Hall of Fame, and then pull an Axl Rose and no-show his Hall of Fame induction.”

On Jericho potentially having a last run in WWE: “Chris is very smart, Chris is a master chess player. You don’t think that the WWE sees the value of Chris Jericho’s last run in the WWE? … It’s a no-brainer.”