Bully Ray Thinks Chris Jericho Would Make Great Final Match For Sting, Talks Issues With AEW’s Referees

Bully Ray likes the idea of Chris Jericho vs. Sting, noting that it could be a perfect match for Sting’s last bout. The WWE & TNA Hall of Famer talked about Sting’s confrontation with Jericho from last week’s Dynamite on Busted Open Radio, and also pointed out some examples of why he has issues with the company’s referees. You can see some highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On Sting’s standoff with Chris Jericho: “I saw Sting in that ring last night. There were two times where I could see the definitive frustration on his face. Maybe even saying to himself it might be time to call it a day. And if Sting’s last match is against Chris Jericho in Wembley in front of 70,000 [people], that’s a nice way to go out. In front of an audience that’s going to give you your flowers, throw rose petals at your feet, and give you a thank you and applause and all the fanfare you could possibly ask for.”

On his issues with AEW’s referees: “The ugly is the same ugly that I have been talking about since day one — the referees. When I’m watching a great match, the refereeing in these matches, or the poor refereeing in certain circumstances, is as blatant as the great wrestling… Why is the ref on the floor with the two guys for a minute before he even climbs back in the ring, walks around for a little bit, and then decides to get to a count? There are more creative ways to do this? Forget about the creativity, there are more ways to do this that keeps the credibility on the referee. I’m actually trying to protect the referee.”

On the table spot in the MJF vs. Adam Cole match: “Then we get to the table spot. They go to the outside. The ref is not counting. They do the table spot. Referee comes back outside, talking to them, talking to them, talking to them, talking to them. Then the referee decides to roll back into the ring, and once MJF gets back in the ring, [the ref] starts counting Adam Cole only. How does that make sense? I’ll take the silence as you agree. It makes zero sense.

“Unfortunately, it does take away from the match because the referee is as much a part of the match as the wrestlers. Not that the referee should be seen, not that the referee should be a focal point, not that the referee should command the spotlight. But the referee has a job to do. Without the referee, there is no law and order in a wrestling match, and we can’t stick to the stipulations. If you don’t want a referee to count, just make it a No DQ match, make it a no count-out match. Give me a stipulation to which I don’t need to pay attention to the referee’s job. But three times in that match with the same mistakes of the referee not counting.”