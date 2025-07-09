Bully Ray Says Chris Jericho Is The Only AEW Star Who Deserves His Own Locker Room

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray spoke about several AEW stars having their own locker room and he said the only one who deserves it is Chris Jericho. He thinks that stars having their own areas will cause jealousy among the roster.

He said: “One of the things that goes on in AEW that I don’t necessarily agree with, except for…maybe one person, maybe one, I’m not a fan of the everybody getting their own locker room. I think it breeds jealousy, I think it leaves a bad taste in wrestler’s mouths. Not a fan of it. Listen, you want to get your own tour bus? That’s one thing. But when you need your own dressing room? Listen, if you want to get to an arena and find a locker room that’s more empty than the others and take that locker room? Okay, that’s fine. Hey, if you can find a broom closet, and you want to change by yourself? That’s fine. I have a problem with all of these people [that are like] ‘I need my own locker room. I need my own locker room.’ All you’re telling the boys is ‘I’m better than you. I deserve my own [locker room].’ You want to tell me Chris Jericho? I can deal with that. I can understand why Chris Jericho [gets one], because Chris Jericho was one of the first guys there. And Chris Jericho is the biggest worldwide superstar in the company. There is no bigger star in AEW than Chris Jericho. It would be impossible, because Chris Jericho worked for the WWE, Chris Jericho worked for New Japan. Chris Jericho is a name all of the planet, whether it’s wrestling, whether it’s rock and roll band. I understand why Chris Jericho would have his own locker room.“