Bully Ray Would Enjoy Christian Cage Winning AEW World Title on Sunday

In the latest episode of Busted Open After Dark (via Wrestling Inc), Bully Ray gave his thoughts on the AEW World title match at Double or Nothing and said he’d be okay if Christian Cage won. Cage challenges Swerve Strickland on Sunday in Las Vegas.

He said: “I know they just put the championship on Swerve. I get it but I wouldn’t hate it if Christian Cage was your new AEW World Heavyweight champion. Christian is extremely good at what he does, he’s an incredible heel and you can feed about just anybody you wanted to him. I don’t think they’re gonna do that, but I don’t think it’s a horrible idea at all. Christian would bring some credibility to that championship. I’m not sure if Swerve is doing anything for the championship or the championship is doing anything for Swerve right now.“