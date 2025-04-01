Bully Ray Weighs In On CM Punk’s Emotional Reaction To Getting WrestleMania Main Event

Bully Ray shared his thoughts on CM Punk’s emotions during last week’s WWE Smackdown when it was announced he will main event WrestleMania 41. Last week’s contract signing segment between Punk, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins saw Paul Heyman reveal that the match will main event night one of the PPV, fulfilling Punk’s dream of main eventing WrestleMania. Bully spoke about the segment in Busted Open Radio and you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On Punk’s emotional reaction: “You really think the welling up [of] tears in his eyes is because CM Punk is some great actor? Him and Paul Heyman are very close, alright? … Whether it was discussed beforehand or not, [he had] Paul on his knees right next to him, saying basically, ‘You did it. You did it your way.'”

On Punk achieving his dream: “Those are real tears. Those are his validation tears, meaning, ‘Holy s**t. I know this is predetermined sports entertainment, we’re out here to do our thing, but yeah. I’m in the main event of WrestleMania.'”