Bully Ray Calls CM Punk a ‘Modern Day Legend,’ Not Sure If He’s An All-Time Legend

Bully Ray would agree that CM Punk is a modern day legend, but doesn’t know if he fits all-time status. Bully spoke about Punk on Busted Open Radio and talked about why he doesn’t know that Punk qualifies as one of the all-timers, using Steve Austin as a comparison.

“I think he’s a modern day legend, I don’t even know if I can say legend,” Bully said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “I mean do you put CM Punk in the same conversation of Steve Austin? See you got to think about it, it’s not just an immediate yes.”

He continued, “Did Punk carry a company like Austin did? … there’s a lot of guys that were near Austin’s level at the time, i.e., The Undertaker, The Rock, Triple H, but Steve was the guy, when Steve hit, everything hit … Steve, Rock, Taker, Punk, does it sound right?”

Punk is set to compete in the Elimination Chamber on Saturday.