– During today’s edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared his assessment of why he considers the CM Punk and Seth Rollins promo segment from WWE Raw earlier this week “the next evolution of wrestling,” since it was “reality-based” and Punk and Rollins clearly had real vitriol for one another. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on CM Punk and Rollins’ segment: “The reality of things like a Punk and a Seth Rollins and how you could hear it in their voice how things were very real, that’s what people want to hear. I thoroughly believe that the next evolution of wrestling should be very reality-based on all levels.”

On their genuine vitriol during their segment: “When you hear real vitriol for one another, that sucks you in and then you hear something that’s canned or scripted and you know now, we’re getting [staged] pro wrestling. I thought Nia [Jax] and Becky [Lynch] did a great job of taking something that really happened and making it feel real the other night.”