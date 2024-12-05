Bully Ray Explains Why CM Punk Should Win 2025 Royal Rumble

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Bully Ray spoke about why he thinks that CM Punk needs to be the one that wins the 2025 Royal Rumble and main event Wrestlemania.

He said: “Can you think of anybody else being a bigger story than Punk winning the Rumble this year? We can make cases for Roman, we can make cases for Jacob [Fatu], we could probably make cases for Solo, but Punk winning the Rumble, let’s isolate this moment in time. It comes down to Roman and Punk and Heyman stabs Roman in the back so Punk could go over. Could anybody create a bigger moment than that?“