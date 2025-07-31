– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray broke down the World Heavyweight Title match between CM Punk and reigning champion Gunther at WWE SummerSlam 2025. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on how much the fans are behind CM Punk: “I don’t think Punk can let his fans down in the WWE. I think the fanbase will be on Punk’s side, no matter what. Now, if Gunther goes out there and he does to CM Punk what he does to Goldberg and just hooks on a sleeper hold and puts him to sleep, and Punk loses, it’s kind of hard to still have that same amount of, you know, drive and ambition for our babyface, but Punk’s had a lot of goodwill built up. He’s got a lot of equity, babyface equity.”

There’s been speculation that Seth Rollins’ injury is not real and that he could interfere in the World Heavyweight Championship match. If that happens, Ray would like to see Punk win the title and lose it to Rollins. If there’s no Rollins return, the Hall of Famer believes there’s ample time for a Punk world title run.

“If Seth Rollins is healthy, I want to see a Seth Rollins cash-in after CM Punk wins the championship. If Seth Rollins is not involved in this, then I just want to see the type of wrestling match I think I can see from Punk and Gunther,” Ray added. “Is this the right time for the payoff with CM Punk? I’m not sure. I think the right time for a CM Punk payoff is when he starts saying, ‘Man, if I don’t do this now, I don’t know when I’m ever going to get it done because father time is not on my side.'”

CM Punk versus Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title is scheduled WWE SummerSlam 2025: Night 1 on Saturday, August 2. The premium live event will be held at Metflife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Both nights will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.