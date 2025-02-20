Bully Ray On Why He Wants To See CM Punk vs. Logan Paul

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Bully Ray spoke about a possible future match between CM Punk and Logan Paul and why he thinks it would be a good program for fans. Punk currently doesn’t have a Wrestlemania opponent but is set to face Paul (and four others) at Elimination Chamber.

Bully said: “I got to tell you, I don’t hate the idea of Punk and Paul. I don’t know how Punk would feel about that, but Punk and Paul has some kind of interesting dynamic to it,” began Ray. “If I had a choice between a three-way [between Rollins, Reigns, and Punk] or Punk vs. Paul, I’ll take Punk and Paul all day long just for what they’ll get done on the microphone. And, dude, people would want to see CM Punk destroy Logan Paul. If you want complete opposite ends of the spectrum, Punk and Paul are black and white as it gets when it comes to love and hate. Business-wise, it’s a good idea.“