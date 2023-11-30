Bully Ray On CM Punk’s WWE Return: ‘You Can’t Stop Rock & Roll’

Bully Ray recently shared his thoughts on the inevitability of CM Punk’s WWE return. Ray spoke about Punk’s Survivor Series return on Busted Open Radio and used a roundabout analogy to explain how he saw the return.

“Triple H also said [during the media scrum], ‘You can’t deny the fact that this kid — his name is on the tip of everybody’s tongue, people are talking about him, he’s a conversation starter,'” Ray said (per Wrestling Inc). “Basically what Triple H is saying is, ‘You can’t stop rock ‘n’ roll.’ And that’s what I thought to myself during Punk’s entrance, and ‘You Can’t Stop Rock ‘N’ Roll,’ as we know, is a very popular Twisted Sister song.”

He concluded, “In this case, CM Punk is rock ‘n’ roll, and nobody was stopping what happened at Survivor Series.”