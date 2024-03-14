Bully Ray Believes Cody Rhodes ‘Missed A Moment’ In WWE Smackdown Segment

The Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Bloodline segment on last week’s WWE Smackdown went over big, but Bully Ray believes Rhodes missed one little moment he could have done. The segment saw Rhodes slap The Rock in retaliation for Rock doing the same to him at the WrestleMania Kickoff event, and Bully Ray shared his critique on what Rhodes could have done differently on Busted Open Radio.

“When Rock tells Cody that he’s 20 years apart from Dustin and Teal, Rock tells Cody, ‘That’s because you were never meant to be here,’ or ‘Never meant to be born,’ or something like that,” Bully said (per Wrestling Inc) “‘You were a mistake.’ Now, a man is telling another man that your father didn’t really mean to have you. Your mother didn’t really mean to have you … When you think about that, that’s heavy words.”

Bully contined, “When Rock told Cody he was a mistake, Cody heard that and played to the crowd … I don’t know about you, but if anybody ever called me a mistake, I’d look that mothertrucker right in the eye, and I wouldn’t move a muscle.”