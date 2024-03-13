– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed Cody Rhodes needing to get payback on The Rock for slapping him at the WrestleMania XL press conference. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on The Rock smacking Cody Rhodes: “Right after that smack happened at the press conference, that Monday, when we came on this show, who was the very first person that said ‘Cody needs to smack Rocky back? Cody needs to receipt The Rock?’ I was adamant about that. No matter what Cody would’ve done or said, you have to…if a man smacks you in the face, you have to smack him back. I’m not talking about…you don’t even have to punch him, you got to smack him.”

On Cody Rhodes giving The Rock a receipt: “You have to give him a little bit of his own medicine because nobody in hell could ever think that Cody would smack The Rock in the face. That’s exactly what needed to happen, and I was adamant on this show about it. And I was very happy to see it happen. I was very happy to hear that response from the crowd. And I thought it was a 9 out of 10.”

At WrestleMania 40: Night 1, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will face The Rock and Roman Reigns in a tag team match. On Night 2, Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship in a rematch from WrestleMania 40. The event is scheduled for April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.