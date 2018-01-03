Bully Ray, Cody Rhodes & More Weigh in on Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 12

– ESPN spoke with Bully Ray, Cody Rhodes and other wrestling stars about Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 12. Highlights from the piece are below:

Cody Rhodes: “I think everybody will be on their A-game because this is one of those cards that you’ll look at 5-10 years from now and say, ‘How did they get all of these guys on this show? How did this happen? And it didn’t happen in a WWE ring, it happened in New Japan Pro Wrestling in the Tokyo Dome.’ I don’t think fans expected the Alpha-Omega thing to even exist with Jericho and Kenny, and then when they found out it did and they’re gonna have this match, it’s just a wonderful moment for wrestling. It’s not above me to tell Chris, ‘Thank you very much for the house.’ They’ve doubled ticket sales from last year. Kenny vs. Jericho is such a special, must-see attraction. It’s just a freaking whirlwind card. It’s one of those ones you’re gonna look back at GIFs of and photos of 10 years from now and be blown away that we even got all those guys on one show. The locker room is gonna be combustible. That’s way too many egos, way too many. I hope Jericho has his own locker room.”

Bully Ray: “Jericho announcing his match at Wrestle Kingdom against Omega, no shock to me. Chris Jericho is very, very smart. Knows how to constantly reinvent himself. Keep himself in the spotlight and he knows how to set up his chessboard. Pro wrestling is a chess game. You never think about your next move, you think ten moves ahead. I know this has been going on in Jericho’s head for a long time. I think it’s great for wrestling. I think Jericho vs. Omega is a bigger match than any WrestleMania match that will happen, because it’s bigger and better for the wrestling industry. It’s going to bring more eyes. It’s different. It’s unique. It’s special. I’m not saying that Wrestle Kingdom is bigger than WrestleMania or it’s gonna do more money than WrestleMania or a bigger buyrate than WrestleMania, I’m saying this one particular match probably has more people talking and will have more people talking than any match that goes on at WrestleMania in 2018.”

Jay Lethal: “The card is stacked and I’m wishing I was on it. Luckily I got to be on it at one point in time (Wrestle Kingdom 10). Hopefully I get to at some point in the future. Nothing I did or didn’t do, but really kicking myself because I’m not on it. I’d love to be on it. In a few interviews people have asked me, ‘if you could have a wrestling match or feud with anybody currently who would it be?’ and I was asked that question maybe 15 times in total and every time my answer was Chris Jericho. And then to see him doing that and Wrestle Kingdom with Kenny Omega, I’m like, ‘wow, maybe I’ll get to [wrestle Jericho]. Who knows what will happen after this? Maybe I’ll get to have that match with him. You never know.’”

Rey Mysterio: “At first I was like, because the question was, ‘Wow, I can’t believe he’s still in WWE and they let him go do a show for New Japan.’ If you really think about it, what has Chris Jericho not done? He’s done it all and more. He deserves that opportunity more than anyone. Right when I saw that match lined up, I know it’s gonna be a great match. I have very high expectations for that match because I know Chris Jericho is gonna go out there and pour his heart out as well is Kenny. I’m very intrigued to see the outcome of the match. I think that’s what has everybody on the edge of their stool, to see what the outcome of that match is. I don’t think there’s a doubt in anybody’s mind that they’re gonna go out there and tear the house down. What better place than the Tokyo Dome. That’s one place that I haven’t stepped foot into yet and I’m hoping that one day that’ll happen… If that ever happens in the next couple years, God’s looking out for me and saying, ‘OK, here’s one of your final wishes on your bucket list. Let’s make this happen'”.