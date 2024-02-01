– During Busted Open Radio this week, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray evaluated Cody Rhodes after he won the men’s Royal Rumble match last weekend, making him the first WWE Superstar in 26 years to win the Rumble back-to-back. The only Superstars who have won back-to-back Rumbles are Hulk Hogan (1990 and 1991), Shawn Michaels (1995 and 1996), and Steve Austin (1997 and 1998).

Bully Ray also spoke about The Rock and Roman Reigns, stating that WWE needs to give the match a one year build and start planting the seed the night after WrestleMania 40. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on WWE should push Cody Rhodes as a back-to-back Rumble winner: “Once you put Cody’s name in that sentence, with those superstars, you now have changed people’s perception. Now he takes another step forward in people’s minds, because they go, ‘Oh. Only Austin, Hulk, and Shawn did it? And now Cody?’ You’re talking about Mount Rushmore guys. You gotta put Cody’s name in that sentence.”

On how WWE should handle a potential matchup between The Rock and Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 40: “Do I love the Head of the Table story between Roman and Rock? Yes. Absolutely. Plant the seed the night after. Plant the seed at the end of Mania, the night after. Do the one-year build like Rock and Cena did and then give me Roman and Rock next year.”

Cody Rhodes has earned a title shot against a champion of his choice at WrestleMania 40. This would potentially give him another opportunity to face Roman Reigns and finally “finish the story.” WWE has not yet announced the main WrestleMania 40 matchups. It remains to be seen who Cody Rhodes will face at the upcoming premium live event.