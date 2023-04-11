Bully Ray On Why Cody Rhodes’ WrestleMania Loss Was the Right Call

Bully Ray believes that WWE made the right call putting Roman Reigns over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, and he says that the Dusty Rhodes Biography episode shows why. Bully spoke on Busted Open Radio about how Rhodes’ loss to Reigns at WrestleMania 39 was the right move because it made him want to see Rhodes win even more, and noted that the Dusty Rhodes documentary episode helped prove to him that Cody will benefit from the loss when he does ultimately win the title. Highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the result of the WrestleMania match being the right call: “If after watching last night’s documentary you don’t believe that the WWE got it right, you truly don’t understand what this business is all about. It’s no coincidence that this documentary aired one week after WrestleMania.”

On how the loss benefits Rhodes: “Barring Cody getting injured, Roman getting injured … If they stay the course, this is going to be huge for Cody. If people would’ve gotten the way they wanted it, he would’ve come back at WrestleMania and won at WrestleMania also. In the world of the WWE, in that one-year span from Mania to Mania, what else would there have been for Cody Rhodes to do?”

On Rhodes essentially playing the role Dusty did against Ric Flair: “If you would’ve listened to Cody [in the special], going into the cage match with Flair, if you listen to the way Cody describes the story, the angle, and what was about to happen in the payoff, he basically is stooging off everything he’s about to go through.”

On where to go now: “I think that there’s two possibilities now for a huge Cody Rhodes moment. Madison Square Garden … could you imagine if they ran a Monday Night Raw from The Garden close to that same exact date [when Dusty beat Billy Graham in 1977], and Cody were to win it there? That’d be really emotional.”