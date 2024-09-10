– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer and ECW legend Bully Ray addressed the controversial plastic bag spot following Bryan Danielson vs. Jack Perry at AEW All Out. The Blackpool Combat Club and Moxley turned on Danielson, and Moxley wrapped a plastic bag over Danielson’s face. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on the spot reminding him of Terry Funk and Ric Flair: “The first thing that came to mind was Terry Funk and Ric Flair. How do you not think about that? Because Terry Funk and Ric Flair, to my knowledge, were the first and only people to do it. The implication was very violent.”

Bully Ray on Vince’s guidelines for weapons in WWE: “Vince did not want any weapons used that could be deemed regular household items. Vince didn’t want a child to be able to watch Monday Night Raw or Smackdown or any WWE programming and see them use a weapon they could find in their house and go use on their little brother, their little sister, or somebody at school. So I could see somebody who may be allowed their children to watch AEW who’d be like, ‘I’m upset because my 10-year-old saw the plastic bag spot and then immediately went into the kitchen and took a plastic bag and put it over his brother’s head.'”

Lance Archer previously used a plastic bag spot in his match against Moxley at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 several years ago. Jon Moxley is set to address his actions on tomorrow’s edition of AEW Dynamite. The show will be held at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. It will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.