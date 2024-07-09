– During Busted Open Radio this week, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray explained how the current feud in WWE between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk reminds him of Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner from Looney Tunes. Bully Ray said on the feud (via WrestlingInc.com):

“It almost feels very Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner-esque right now. The Road Runner always got the best of Wile E. Coyote. I’m not even so sure that if McIntyre gets his hands on Punk, people are gonna care. They might even boo, despite the fact that he would be right because they’re not eye-for-an-eye right now. Punk has taken both of Drew’s eyes and a nut.”

At last Saturday’s WWE Money in the Bank, Drew McIntyre won the MITB Ladder Match. On the same night, he attempted to cash in his briefcase, making the World Heavyweight Championship match between Damian Priest and Seth Rollins into an impromptu Triple Threat Match. However, CM Punk interfered, causing Drew McIntyre to get pinned by Priest, who retained his title.