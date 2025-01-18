Bully Ray Compares GUNTHER’s Title Reigns on WWE Main Roster

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Bully Ray compared the WWE main roster title reigns of GUNTHER, who is the current World Heavyweight Champion. He also held the Intercontinental title for a record-shattering 666 days. He’s held the World title for 162 days. Ray also noted that he doesn’t think Jey Uso is currently worthy of dethroning the Ring General.

Bully said: “For some reason … it doesn’t feel like GUNTHER has been given the opportunity to do the same thing for the World Heavyweight Championship as he did for the Intercontinental Championship. For some reason, there’s not as much tread; there’s not as much depth in this run. There’s a possibility, without a doubt, the way Jey Uso is continuing to climb the ladder, he’s getting as over as any guy who’s ever broken away from a tag team in WWE. To me, Jey Uso is not a World Heavyweight Champion that you’re tuning into every week to see defend the championship.“