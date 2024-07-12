Bully Ray Compares John Cena & Ric Flair, Talks Hopes For Cena’s Last Match

Bully Ray recently weighed in on the debate between Ric Flair and John Cena amid Cena announcing his retirement tour. As noted, Cena announced at WWE Money in the Bank that 2025 will be his last year. With the end of Cena’s career coming up, people have speculated on Cena potentially surpassing Flair with a 17th World Championship run and Bully Ray compared the two and more on Busted Open Radio. You can see a couple highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the comparisons between Cena and Flair: “Ric Flair is the greatest professional wrestler of all time because he’s done it all over the world. In my eyes, John Cena is already the greatest WWE Champion of all time… Unless you do it all over the world, you cannot make the claim to being the greatest of anything of all time.”

On his hopes for Cena’s last match: “I would love John Cena’s last match to be against whoever is the world heavyweight champion on that night. If John were to lose, he’d go out with his shoulders on the mat, which he should, fighting for the world heavyweight championship.”