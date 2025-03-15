– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray compared the mainstream popularity of WWE in 2025 compared to the Attitude Era. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on the notion of WWE being more mainstream than ever now: “I get where you’re coming from, and Mark [Henry] brings up the point of the Bad Bunnies and the Pat McAfees. I think pro wrestling has welcomed a lot of outsiders in to broaden the scope of who we reach.”

On WWE’s mainstream popularity now compared to the attitude era: “Like, we always talk about getting new eyes on a product. I’m sure there were a s**t load of Bad Bunny fans out there who had never watched pro wrestling that started to watch pro wrestling because Bad Bunny was on. Or maybe a McAfee person, or especially a Logan Paul guy, who’s got a gazillion followers who might not have been wrestling fans, but might now tune in for Logan Paul. Back in the Attitude Era though, I felt that wrestling was cool and that it spilled out into the mainstream, as opposed to WWE bringing in the mainstream now, to thus perpetuate its coolness.”