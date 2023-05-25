Bully Ray on His Confusion Over Booking of Jon Moxley in AEW

– On today’s edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray discussed Jon Moxley and the Blackpool Combat Club, and he expressed confusion on how he’s supposed to feel about Moxley right now after last night’s Dynamite. Bully Ray stated the following on Jon Moxley (via WrestlingInc.com):

“Last night [on Dynamite] Jon Moxley cut a very strong promo in the middle of the show, where I did not find myself wanting the BCC to lose or the babyfaces win. It was a strong promo. Almost like a babyface-esque promo. And then, at the end of the show, you get Jon Moxley cutting another strong promo about what we should expect and what we’re going to be getting from this Anarchy match.”

At this weekend’s AEW Double or Nothing event, The Blackpool Combat Club will face The Elite in an Anarchy in the Arena match.