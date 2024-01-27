Bully Ray on Cora Jade Dealing With a Long Injury Layoff

– During Busted Open Radio this week, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade facing a lengthy injury layoff after suffering a torn ACL. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on Cora Jade potentially becoming a bigger star when she returns from injury: “When you do make your eventual return, you’re actually a bigger babyface or heel than you were when you return.”

Bully Ray on the mindset of a long injury layoff: “You will go over the particular moment in time millions of times in your head. Back before social media, the boys had no way of staying in contact with the fanbase. So there still is a way to keep yourself out there, the important thing is to stay positive mentally.”

As noted, Jade is currently recovering after recently undergoing surgery to repair her ACL injury.