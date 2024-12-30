Bully Ray Credits Will Ospreay For Improving His Mic Work

Bully Ray has been impressed with how well Will Ospreay has improved his promo work over the past year. Bully spoke on Busted Open Radio about Ospreay’s improved ability to connect with fans and his having made gains on the microphone. You can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Ospreay’s mic work: “Will [Ospreay] has done a great job in 2024 on the microphone, and emotionally connecting with that audience. I would venture to say he’s one of the most improved on the microphone. I know we gave Drew [McIntyre] the award for best on the mic, I would say Will is one of the most improved on the mic, so people care about Will.”

On Ospreay’s AEW Worlds End match against Kyle Fletcher: “As far as the blood was concerned in the first match, I could understand how people were like ‘why the need for blood? Why the need for blood in that first match?’ I get it, but what they were trying to…show you a thread.”