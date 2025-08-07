Bully Ray Criticizes Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella Segment From Monday’s WWE RAW

During the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Bully Ray criticized the segment from Monday’s WWE RAW, featuring a promo battle between Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella. At one point, Lynch alluded to Bella’s failed relationship with John Cena.

Bully said: “What good does that do [to] Nikki? You see, can you feel my silence? Is my silence speaking volumes yet? No? What the f**k are we doing over here? I don’t mind them giving Becky Lynch that line. Just make sure Nikki can follow it up. There was no following it up. There was no rebuttal. There was no retort. There was no like, ‘Oh yeah, well check this out, sister.’ Nothing. To the point where Nikki looked uncomfortable because the reaction was so overwhelming, and Nikki had to admit, yeah, you got me, right? Just for the pop.. The heel buried the babyface. It’s a hell of a line. It was very creative. Very witty. But make sure your babyface has got something too, so that when your babyface comes back with some, a zinger that’s at the very least on the same level, Becky can sell like, ”Oh my god, I can’t believe you went there,’ then hit her with the belt.“