Bully Ray Criticizes Recent Orange Cassidy And Trent Baretta Segment

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray gave his thoughts on the recent segment between Trent Baretta and Orange Cassidy on the May 29 episode of AEW Dynamite, where Don Callis extended an invitation to Cassidy to join his family, which Cassidy declined, causing Trent to attack Cassidy and join The Don Callis Family.

Ray praised the initial segment of Callis and Beretta attacking the former AEW International Champion during a recent episode of Busted Open Radio before noting that Cassidy’s participation in the Casino Gauntlet match later in the night diminished the impact of Beretta’s actions. He said (per Wrestling Inc),

“Once again, AEW negated every last ounce of Trent Beretta’s heat. We allowed Orange Cassidy to get in the ring, and once Orange Cassidy gets in that ring and does one offensive maneuver, all of Trent Beretta’s heat is gone. This is now twice they’ve gone out of their way to put heat on Trent Beretta, but it immediately comes off of him, and I don’t understand why.”