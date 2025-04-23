Bully Ray Criticizes Travis Scott For Not Letting Cody Rhodes Hit Him In The Face At Wrestlemania

As previously reported, Travis Scott made an appearance at Wrestlemania, interfering in the main event between Cody Rhodes and John Cena. The last time Scott was on television, he hit Cody Rhodes in the head and caused him to have a busted eardrum and black eye. Rhodes got his revenge at the show, hitting Scott with a Cross Rhodes. During the latest Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray was upset that Rhodes didn’t hit Scott for real as payback.

Bully said: “Cause Travis Scott was too much of a punka*s to take the receipt. Let that go viral. I would not have any problem last night if Cody Rhodes looked like he was going to win that match, retain his championship, and then Rock’s music hits and a black cloud came over the stadium and out came ‘The Final Boss’ to do the final damage to Cody Rhodes, in which John Cena could have won his 17th title because that makes perfect sense. But, no, what did I get? I got Travis Scott carrying some bootleg Hardcore Championship, who doesn’t get receipted, but now to be inserted into the match, and one of the reasons why Cena won. If they knew going in that Travis Scott was not going to get smacked or wouldn’t take a smack or pulled out at the last minute, then they did wrong by Cody Rhodes.“