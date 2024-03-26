– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray critiqued a segment on a recent edition of WWE Raw, calling out Cody Rhodes for the lack of aggression in his segments. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on how Cody Rhodes acts during WWE Raw: “A babyface lives in the middle of a ring with his hands held high, ready to fight. Last Monday, Cody came down to make a save … and he popped one guy, and then he got in the ring and he ducked and he hit a Cody Cutter. The minute Cody hits a Cody Cutter on a run-in, I get lost.”

On how Cody should act when he beats people up: “Cody — for the love of God, beat the s*** out of these guys with your hands. Take your jacket off, take your tie off, rip your own suit off. Be Superman with your fists.”