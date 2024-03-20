– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray critiqued Cody Rhodes’ promo from WWE Raw this week, as it planted seeds of doubt that he can finish the story and believed that it lacked authenticity. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on how the crowd reacted to Cody Rhodes this week: “Did you hear the crowd when Cody said or planted the seed of doubt that he might not finish the story? Groans. They did not want to hear that from him. Not only did he not…fight fire with fire last night with The Rock, but now he’s doubtful again. I don’t mind my babyface having a little self-doubt, but I don’t think it’s the time now, just two weeks out of WrestleMania, for Cody to have that self-doubt. And you heard the people go ‘Ugh,’ as if he took the wind out of some of his own people’s sails.”

On how the promo lacked authenticity: “Last night felt memorized, canned. I felt that there was a struggle to come across a different way, as opposed to just naturally coming across that way. You know who cut the best promo on The Rock last night? It was Dustin Rhodes on social media when Dustin said ‘F**k you Rock!’ I would’ve loved to have heard that from Cody last night.”

You can view a clip of Cody’s promo from last Monday’s edition of WWE Raw below.