– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray critiqued the angle with Bronson Reed joining Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman’s group. Bully Ray noted the “disconnect” in Reed joining his former rival. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on Bronson Reed joining Seth Rollins: “This a disconnect where it’s like ‘When did you become friends?When did you shake hands and make up? When did you hug it out? Why did you hug it out? How much did Bronson pay you? Was there a settlement? Did you break bread?'”

On hoping there’s a better explanation next week: “Hopefully, next week, or some time, we do get an explanation because it’s too big of a hole. Or the WWE will do what they do many times. They just won’t address it. Now I’m hoping, in the Triple H era…where he says ‘We don’t want to insult our fanbase,’ they don’t insult us. Because one of the last things we saw…I think the last, last thing we saw, was it Bronson involved in Solo somehow? Before the last time, wasn’t there something going on with Solo? I don’t exactly remember. I do remember Bronson Reed hitting six or seven Tsunami Bombs on Seth Rollins, trying to crush his sternum, his ribs, and make him puke out a kidney.”

Reed recently returned to TV at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event last weekend, helping Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, who defeated CM Punk and Sami Zayn.