– During Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed the promo segment between Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes from last Monday’s WWE Raw. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“You know, last week when Drew and Punk had their in-ring, I think I used the word ‘whiney.’ Drew was coming across whiney and I don’t like that … Cody actually threw the word ‘whine’ in his promo [Monday] night also. So, it does sound at times Drew was like, ‘Oh, but it was supposed to be me’ and ‘Oh, woe is me’ and ‘What about Drew?’ The more they get away from that, the better. I don’t want to see a 6’5 bad mother trucker who looks like he could just walk through you whine. So good stuff last night. They started the show with Drew, they ended the show with Drew. [I’m] not really sure where Drew is going to wind up.”

Both Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes will be competing in the Men’s Royal Rumble at this month’s event. It’s scheduled for Saturday, January 27 at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. It will be broadcast live on Peacock. You can check out a video of McIntyre and Rhodes’ Raw segment below: