– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray critiqued the on-air AEW product for always assuming the audience knows and understand what is going on and that they only caters to their fanbase. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on the necessity in reminding and spoon feeding the audience: “You have to remind the fanbase, and spoon-feed them. One of the things that I think AEW takes for granted is that their audience knows everything at every time. Great. Assume your audience doesn’t know, so just in case there are people that don’t know, or — even better — just in case you have new viewers, you can bring them up to speed.” Bully pointed out that recapping events from previous weeks is something that WWE does better than any other promotion, and it’s something AEW should work to improve at.”

On AEW only catering to their fanbase: “This is where AEW has another issue. They only cater to their fanbase. That fanbase ain’t going nowhere. That fanbase is loyal. They will stick by Tony, AEW, and the boys and girls until that company goes on for another hundred years or ends tomorrow. But, in catering to them, assume … somebody tuned in tonight who’s never seen your show. That’s why I need this very broad-stroke explanation from Eddie.”