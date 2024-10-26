– During a recent edition of Busted Open After Dark, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray evaluated Kyle Fletcher shaving his head on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On Fletcher shaving his head: “I wish he would’ve finished the job or Callis would’ve finished the job. I would’ve loved that before and after moment in the ring.”

On what the angle means: “He’s trying to convince himself; he’s trying to convince everybody else that he is nothing like Will Ospreay — wants to separate himself as much as possible, and I hope they hate you for you and your words and actions moving forward, and not necessarily the residual heat that you’re getting off of Don Callis.”

