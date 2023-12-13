– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray critiqued the leadership of Tony Khan in AEW, comparing it to the backstage environment to ECW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on Tony Khan’s leadership: “Tony Khan never sat under a learning tree like all of the other great promoters of the past. In my opinion, Tony Khan is not a booker. He’s a matchmaker. There’s a huge difference.”

Bully Ray on how the ECW locker room got along well: “I only bring ECW up when I absolutely need to. You are talking about volatile personalities in that locker room. Guys that would — I can’t even put into words how they would rip your throat out — that got along so well. Why? Because we respected our boss and our boss’s vision. And if there was ever a problem in that locker room, the boys would police themselves. And if the boys didn’t police themselves, Paul [Heyman] would step in and squash it immediately.”

Ray on Tony Khan needing to learn from this to improve the AEW locker room: “I do hope Tony could learn from this because if Tony can learn from this, then he will have a better grasp of his locker room, and maybe all the outside issues and problems won’t be affecting the perception of the company.”