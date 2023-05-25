Bully Ray Critiques Sabu Appearing on Last Night’s AEW Dynamite

– On today’s Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray commented on his fellow ECW alumni Sabu making an appearance on last night’s AEW Dynamite. Bully Ray critiqued Sabu’s apperance as a “surprise for the sake of a surprise,” stating the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I thought it was a surprise for the sake of a surprise, and when it comes to surprises, AEW does it so much now that I think it’s lost its lustre a little bit. I mean, it was cool to see Sabu. As a person who started in this business and started in ECW with Sabu being the top guy, who has become friendly with Sabu, who has worked with Sabu, yada yada. Knowing the difficult times that he has been through in the past couple of years, it was good to see him.”

The hardcore legend appeared as the hometown hero who will assist Adam Cole in dealing with the Jericho Appreciation Society at this weekend’s Double or Nothing event. Adam Cole will face Chris Jericho in an unsanctioned match at the event.